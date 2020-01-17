Home

Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Susana Irene Deckard

Susana Irene Deckard Notice
On January 14, 2020 Susana Irene Deckard (nee Hozey) devoted mother of Nanette Mittermeier and her husband Paul Mittermeier, and Martin Deckard; devoted "Grammy" of Mary Gen Mittermeier, Janine Deckard and Evan Deckard; dear sister of James Hozey, Connie (Hozey)Porter, John Roberson and his wife Thess Roberson, Jesse Hozey and his wife April Hozey, Joseph Hozey and his wife Sandy Hozey, Jerry (Hozey)Hamilton, Vernon Hozey and his wife Penny Hozey, Nora (Hozey)Dotterer and James Dotterer, Sammy Hozey and his wife Carol Hozey, and the late William Hozey. A memorial service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Avenue on Saturday at 4 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday from 2 - 4 pm. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
