Susana O'Mara, born Susana Maria Hanza in Argentina in 1935, passed away of natural causes on July 17, 2020. She was 84 years old. She is survived by her three children, Andrea O'Neill, Lisa Arnquist and Michael O'Mara, her sister Clarita Hanza, as well as her beloved grandchildren, Nicholas and Stefan O'Neill, Lily and Finnegan O'Mara and Lucas Arnquist. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Esperanza Center, https://www.catholiccharities-md.org/donate/susana-omara-tribute/