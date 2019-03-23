|
on March 19, 2019, survived by loving Goddaughter Ann Marie DiGerolamo and many cherished friends.A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph, Cockeysville, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Interment adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.mdspca.org/give or https://www.animalrescueinc.org. Funeral arrangements by the family-owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019