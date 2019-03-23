Home

Susannah Elizabeth Bissell Notice
on March 19, 2019, survived by loving Goddaughter Ann Marie DiGerolamo and many cherished friends.A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph, Cockeysville, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Interment adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.mdspca.org/give or https://www.animalrescueinc.org. Funeral arrangements by the family-owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
