On October 7, 2020, Susanne Buchta of Relay passed away peacefully at home following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her devoted sons Mark Buchta (Debra), Philip Buchta and Scott Buchta; her great grandson, Dominic Deitrich; and siblings Roger Klein, Charles Klein Jr. (Linda), Rosemary Borchardt (William) and Sally Klein. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Beatrice Klein; her loving husband of 57 years, William Buchta and her granddaughter Kimberly Buchta.



Susie attended Ascension School in Halethorpe, the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore and earned an Associate Arts degree from the Community College of Baltimore County. She retired after a long career in administration and sales at International Harvester / Navistar in Baltimore. After retirement she was an enthusiastic volunteer at the Arbutus Senior Center, serving as the long-time treasurer. She was also an avid member of her former employer's retiree club. Susie was an animal and nature lover with a particular fondness for dogs. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling with friends and family, reading, cooking and rooting for the Orioles, Ravens and Terps.



Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. If you would like to make a charitable donation in Susie's memory please consider the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS).



