1/1
Susanne Buchta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 7, 2020, Susanne Buchta of Relay passed away peacefully at home following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her devoted sons Mark Buchta (Debra), Philip Buchta and Scott Buchta; her great grandson, Dominic Deitrich; and siblings Roger Klein, Charles Klein Jr. (Linda), Rosemary Borchardt (William) and Sally Klein. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Beatrice Klein; her loving husband of 57 years, William Buchta and her granddaughter Kimberly Buchta.

Susie attended Ascension School in Halethorpe, the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore and earned an Associate Arts degree from the Community College of Baltimore County. She retired after a long career in administration and sales at International Harvester / Navistar in Baltimore. After retirement she was an enthusiastic volunteer at the Arbutus Senior Center, serving as the long-time treasurer. She was also an avid member of her former employer's retiree club. Susie was an animal and nature lover with a particular fondness for dogs. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling with friends and family, reading, cooking and rooting for the Orioles, Ravens and Terps.

Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. If you would like to make a charitable donation in Susie's memory please consider the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved