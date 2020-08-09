Susanne Crosby Haile, 88, of Snow Hill, Maryland passed away on August 6, 2020, at the Harrison House Nursing Home in Snow Hill. She was born September 19, 1931, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of William Kempton Crosby and Harriet Walker Crosby. She graduated from the Greenwood School and was awarded a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the Maryland Institute in Baltimore. She Married Edmund Frederick Haile on February 5, 1955.
Surviving is her husband, her daughter Sarah Gentry (Joseph), her son Kempton Crosby Haile (Margaret), four grandchildren and a great grandson.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Wesley Royston Haile, and a daughter, Harriet Lillian Haile. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. www.hollowayfh.com