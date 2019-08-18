Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Mark Church
30 Melvin Ave.
Catonsville, MD 21228
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
30 Melvin Ave.
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzan Schwing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzan Schwing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzan Schwing Notice
Suzan Rose "Suzy" Schwing, (née Hopper) age 55, died suddenly on July 18, 2019. Born in Baltimore to the late Frank and Joan (Kutchey) Hopper, cherished wife of John G. Schwing, beloved mother of Justin R. Schwing and wife, Terri, of Canton and Bryan J. Schwing, loving sister of Tom Hopper, Terri Watson and Dawn Harman.

Most recently a resident of Palm Coast, Florida, she held a Ph.D in nursing. Suzy dedicated her life to taking care of her patients in the kidney dialysis unit. She had the most generous heart, brightest smile and showed endless kindness toward everyone she met.

Her hobbies included bike riding, swimming and going to the beach. She loved life; her huge smile could brighten up any room.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 30 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.