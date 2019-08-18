|
Suzan Rose "Suzy" Schwing, (née Hopper) age 55, died suddenly on July 18, 2019. Born in Baltimore to the late Frank and Joan (Kutchey) Hopper, cherished wife of John G. Schwing, beloved mother of Justin R. Schwing and wife, Terri, of Canton and Bryan J. Schwing, loving sister of Tom Hopper, Terri Watson and Dawn Harman.
Most recently a resident of Palm Coast, Florida, she held a Ph.D in nursing. Suzy dedicated her life to taking care of her patients in the kidney dialysis unit. She had the most generous heart, brightest smile and showed endless kindness toward everyone she met.
Her hobbies included bike riding, swimming and going to the beach. She loved life; her huge smile could brighten up any room.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 30 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019