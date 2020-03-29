Home

Suzanne Alice Fredrick

Suzanne Alice Fredrick, 68, of Ellicott City, Maryland and Cleawater, Florida, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 46 years to Bruce Warren Fredrick. Affectionately known as Maimie to Oscar and Howard Fredrick, she doted on her grandsons with love and treats. Suzanne, known as Sue to all who loved her, was the consummate host and caretaker. She adored her family and friends and gave of herself in every way possible. Sue was a lover of sunshine, baking, her husband Bruce, their sons Scott and Steve Fredrick, her daughter-in-law Emilie Fredrick, and grandsons. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for this coming summer.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
