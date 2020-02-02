|
|
On January 29, 2020 Suzanne C. (nee Stevens) Lewis beloved wife for 41 years to Joseph Lewis; devoted mother of Anne Yastremski and her husband Kevin Williams; dear sister of Pamela Wallace, John Stevens and his wife Fay, Jerry Stevens, Richard Stevens and his wife Ruby; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Holy Comforter 130 W. Seminary Avenue Lutherville, MD. 21093 on Wednesday at 11am. Entombment Church of the Holy Comforter Columbarium. If desired memorial contributions may be made to BARCS barcs.org or Church of the Holy Comforter holycomfortermd.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020