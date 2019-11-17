Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope
1727 Lynch Rd.
Baltimore, MD
Suzanne DiMarino Notice
DiMarino, Suzanne 67 of Indian Shores, FL passed away September 15, 2019. She was born in Baltimore, MD and moved to Indian Shores in 2012 from Ellicott City, MD after retiring from Social Security. She is survived by her mother Maxine DiMarino, Baltimore, MD, 5 sisters and a brother, Mary Jane Miskimon, Richmond, VA, Marie DiMarino, Leader Heights, PA, Martha Ewing, New Freedom, PA, Joseph DiMarino, Baltimore, MD, Joann Konschak, Selbyville, DE, Diana Hoke, Jefferson, PA, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and a large group of friends. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Hope, 1727 Lynch Rd., Baltimore, MD 21222, on November 30, 2019 at 10am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 17, 2019
