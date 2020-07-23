Suzanne Kahn (nee Levine), 79, of Sykesville, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020. She is survived by her husband Robert Kahn, children Edward Kahn, Steven (Buff) Kahn, and Jeffrey Kahn (Margie Nauta), her sister Ethel (Stanley) Ginsberg, and by her grandchildren Ian, Alaina, Harris, and Alex Kahn. She was predeceased by her parents Bess and Alex Levine.



Services are private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Small Miracles Animal Shelter, 10236 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042, 410-274-3530.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store