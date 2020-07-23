1/1
Suzanne Kahn
Suzanne Kahn (nee Levine), 79, of Sykesville, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020. She is survived by her husband Robert Kahn, children Edward Kahn, Steven (Buff) Kahn, and Jeffrey Kahn (Margie Nauta), her sister Ethel (Stanley) Ginsberg, and by her grandchildren Ian, Alaina, Harris, and Alex Kahn. She was predeceased by her parents Bess and Alex Levine.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Small Miracles Animal Shelter, 10236 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042, 410-274-3530.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
