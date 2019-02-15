Home

St Francis Of Assisi
3615 Harford Rd
Baltimore, MD 21218
(410) 235-5136
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St Francis of Assisi
NE Baltimore, MD
View Map
On February 13, 2019, Suzanne Schultz Preis, of Baltimore, Maryland. Devoted daughter of the late George Albert Schultz Jr. and Mary Lucille (nee Kane) Schultz. She was an enthusiastically loving mother to and is survived by John T Weller III, Mark Preis and Anne Preis. Devoted wife of 39 years and friend to William A. Preis, besotted grandmother of Frida Lucille Vera and Estella Itzel Vera, John T Weller IV, Liam Finnegan Weller & Zander Aiden. Siblings to Mary Margret Saunders of Towson, Mary Theresa Knutsen of Rising Sun, MD, Donald J. Schultz of Santa Fe, NM and George Gerard Schultz, deceased. Funeral mass to be held at St Francis of Assisi church in NE Baltimore at 11 am Saturday, 2/16/19In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Institute of Notre Dame.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 15, 2019
