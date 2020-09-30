Suzanne Cole Yates, January 12, 1940 – September 22, 2020
"My life has been full. I have savored much. Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch. Lift your heart and peace be to thee. God's called me home and set me free."- Anonymous.
Suzanne Cole Yates passed this day September 22nd, 2020. Daughter of Marc Alonzo and Mildred Ford Cole. She was happily married 52 years to Lt. Colonel William Gardner Yates. Suzanne spent a wonderful military life traveling through Europe as well as other posts. During the course of their marriage, they were blessed with three loving children. She is survived by Marc Gardner Yates (Stephanie) of Clarksville TN, her daughter Lesley Paige Baldwin (Kevin) of Silver Spring MD, her son Andrew Ford Yates (Jane) also of Silver Spring MD and her beloved grandchildren Megan Yates of Phoenix AZ and Madisen Baldwin of Silver Spring MD. Also surviving Suzanne are her beloved nieces Suzanne and Carole Chilton of DE and Cindy, Laura, William, Randy and Stephen of FL.
Suzanne led a full life. She was a graduate of Aberdeen High School and served as Secretary of the High School Alumni for over the last twenty years. She graduated from St. Mary's Seminary of St. Mary's city in Maryland. Suzanne worked in the Internal Review Branch of the Comptroller's Office and Internal Review Branch of the United States Army, Aberdeen Proving Ground. As a wife of the military, Suzanne was a member of many military wives' clubs. She was an active member of Grove Presbyterian Church serving as a choir member, youth adviser and usher/greeter. Also involved in community and philanthropy work, she was a member of the PEO Sisterhood (Chapter H) for over 40 years. Suzanne was a Girl Scout volunteer, spent her spare time volunteering at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre De Grace Md, and served as the Secretary of the Aberdeen PTA and substitute teacher.
Suzanne's family would like her to be recognized for being a dedicated wife, loving mother, beloved aunt, grandparent and caring friend to those that had the privilege of knowing her. Suzanne leaves behind those to cherish the memories shared by her children and family.
In loving memory of our mother, aunt, grandparent and friend, Suzanne Cole Yates.
Burial will be held at Spesucia Cemetery on Saturday October 3rd, 2020 at 1pm for those wishing to attend. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
at Wounded Warriors project.org
. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
.