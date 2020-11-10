Suzon Weber (nee Babitt), of Pikesville, MD, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 84. She worked for many years as an elementary school teacher, and she tutored elementary, middle school, high school, and college students in a variety of subjects. Her specialty was in working with students with dyslexia and learning differences, and she authored a series of books directed towards students with these issues. She is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) Tennenbaum; her son Clifford Kent (Marie) Weber; and her granddaughters, Nicole Weber and Lauren Weber. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Ralph Weber; her daughter, Victoria Weber; her parents, Florence and Dr. Aaron G. Babitt; and her sister, Deborah Stambler.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice
.