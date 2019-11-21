|
For those of you who may not be aware, our Dad passed away peacefully at Atria Manresa in Annapolis on December 28, 2018 at the age of 91. After a long wait, Dad will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1pm. During the past year, we have been remembering Dad individually, and we invite friends and colleagues to his Celebration of Life where we can remember together the joy he brought into our lives. This will be held the day prior on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1pm. It will take place at the Blue Heron Center in Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, MD, the same setting as our Mom's Celebration of Life, Dr. Pat Esborg, who passed away in 2011. Mom will also be laid to rest with Dad the following day. Please refer to www.beallfuneral.com/obituary/svend-esborg. You are welcome to write a message in the online guestbook, especially if you are unable to attend and would like to share your memories or a funny story. We look forward to reconnecting with those of you who knew our parents and hopefully seeing many of you in person.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019