On December 2, 2020 Sylvia A. McCormack (nee Lachajczyk) passed away at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Dennis McCormack, Sr.; devoted mother of Louis D. McCormack, Jr. and his wife Marie, Cynthia A. McCormack, Jeffrey W. McCormack and his wife Bridget, and Susan C. Severn and her husband Albert; dear sister of Bernie Marsh, Elizabeth Hayden and the late Thomas Lachajczyk; cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents. Also survived by other loving family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, on Sunday from 1-3 and 5-7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret Catholic Church on Monday at 10:30 AM. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com