Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Weisman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia C. Weisman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia C. Weisman Notice
Sylvia C. Weisman, age 75, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on January 21, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Hagerstown, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Hilda (Frantz) Cushwa. Sylvia worked as a nurse and loved the beach and holidays. She enjoyed crafts, like making flower arrangements, wreaths, blankets, pillows and stuffed toys. She enjoyed watching baseball games and loved the Orioles, Ravens and Drew Brees. She referred to herself as a G-Mom, not a grandma and loved spending time spoiling her grandson who was her world.

Sylvia is survived by her son, David S. Weisman (Jennifer) of Forest Hill and her grandson, Richard S. Weisman.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Richard A Weisman, Jr.

Services were held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD.

Those who desire may contribute to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -