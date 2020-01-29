|
Sylvia C. Weisman, age 75, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on January 21, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Hagerstown, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Hilda (Frantz) Cushwa. Sylvia worked as a nurse and loved the beach and holidays. She enjoyed crafts, like making flower arrangements, wreaths, blankets, pillows and stuffed toys. She enjoyed watching baseball games and loved the Orioles, Ravens and Drew Brees. She referred to herself as a G-Mom, not a grandma and loved spending time spoiling her grandson who was her world.
Sylvia is survived by her son, David S. Weisman (Jennifer) of Forest Hill and her grandson, Richard S. Weisman.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Richard A Weisman, Jr.
Services were held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD.
Those who desire may contribute to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
