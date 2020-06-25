Sylvia Dorothy Cordish (nee Cohn), of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 100, of natural causes. She is survived by her children Marilyn Bloom (Pat Walton), Susan (late Alan) Abramson, Howard "Paul" (late Judy) Bloom; step children David Cordish, Samuel Cordish; her sister Glenda Fradkin; her many grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Sylvia is predeceased by her husbands Paul L. Cordish and Theodore Bloom , stepson Joel Cordish, Siblings Shirley Lessans, Miriam Rudo, Hilda Sacks, Bernie Cohn, Morton Cohn, and her parents Samuel and Frieda Cohn.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to, Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218, or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.



