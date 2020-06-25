Sylvia Dorothy Cordish
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Dorothy Cordish (nee Cohn), of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 100, of natural causes. She is survived by her children Marilyn Bloom (Pat Walton), Susan (late Alan) Abramson, Howard "Paul" (late Judy) Bloom; step children David Cordish, Samuel Cordish; her sister Glenda Fradkin; her many grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Sylvia is predeceased by her husbands Paul L. Cordish and Theodore Bloom , stepson Joel Cordish, Siblings Shirley Lessans, Miriam Rudo, Hilda Sacks, Bernie Cohn, Morton Cohn, and her parents Samuel and Frieda Cohn.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to, Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218, or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved