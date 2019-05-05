Home

Sylvia Faust Notice
On May 4, 2019; Sylvia Faust, age 101, of Parkville; beloved wife of the late Donald A. Faust; devoted mother of Nancy Campbell and mother in law to Patricia Faust and preceded in death by son Donald G. Faust; cherished grandmother of Diana Jacobs (Dave), Michael Campbell (Michelle), Stephanie Campbell (John Kirkner) and preceded in death by a granddaughter Dawn Bibby; great grandmother of seven.Family and friends will honor Sylvia's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Tuesday, May 7 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. and on Wednesday, May 8 at 10-10:45AM at St. Andrew Lutheran Church at which time a funeral service will begin at 11AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Sylvia's name may be made to the Food Pantry of St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 5 to May 6, 2019
