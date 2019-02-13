|
On February 12, 2019, Sylvia Gluckstern (nee Jachman); beloved wife of the late Wilfred Gluckstern; devoted mother of Ilene (Stephen) Mackler, Michael (April) Gluckstern and Sandy (Richard) Weintraub; dear sister of Joey Jachman and the late Isadore Jachman; adored daughter of the late Lea and Leo Jachman; loving grandmother of Geoffrey (Lindsay) Mackler, David (Melissa) Mackler, Stefanie (Ian) Group, Kara Weintraub, Julie (Danny) Papp, Evan Weintraub, Scott Gluckstern and Lisa (Raf) Hernandez; cherished great grandmother of Ethan and Brielle Mackler and Logan Group.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 15, at 11 am. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or Jewish National Fund - Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570. The family will be receiving at Linwoods, 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Friday only, following interment until 5:30pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2019