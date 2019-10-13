Home

Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barrett's Grill
Hunt Valley, MD
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:30 PM
Barrett's Grill
Peacefully, in her sleep, Sylvia M. Hudkins (née Kronick) passed away on September 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Malcolm E. Hudkins, devoted mother of Jeffrey Hudkins (Darlene), Brian Hudkins (Margey), loving grandmother of Kate Hudkins (Brad) Michael Hudkins (Meredith), Nicholas Hudkins (Elizabeth), Steven Hudkins (Corinne), and loving great grandmother of 7 1/2.

A receiving of friends will be held at Barrett's Grill in Hunt Valley on October 17, 2019 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM with a celebration of her life at 5:30. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
