My deepest condolences to the family. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
Sylvia Klitenic (nee Eisenberg), passed away on June 11, 2020, at the age of 92. She is survived by her children, Ellen (David) Feinsilber and Stuart Klitenic; grandchildren, Rivi Feinsilber, Tyler Klitenic and Nate Klitenic. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Judge Nathan Klitenic; sister, Ray Hendin and parents, Morris and Jenny Eisenberg.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Save A Child's Heart, P.O. Box 59172, Potomac, MD 20859.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.