Sylvia Levine

Levine, Sylvia B. (nee Dembo) passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. She is survived by her children, Gary (Stacy) Levine, Martin (Roberta) Levine, Steven (Luz) Levine, her grandchildren, Samantha and David Levine, and Rachel Levine, her sister Florence and brother-in-law Robert Scheiner. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, David J. Levine, and her parents, Shirley Muroff and Harry Dembo. Sylvia is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory can be made to Cancer Survivors' Fund, Cancer P.O. Box 792 Missouri City, TX 77459.



