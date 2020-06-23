On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Sylvia Mae (Harrill) Kondner, 66, of Catonsville passed away at home. She was born on May 14, 1954 in Arbutus to the late Sylvia (White) and Luther B. Harrill, Sr. Surviving her are her husband of 33 years, Richard D. Kondner; siblings, Luther Harrill, Jr., Rodney a. Harrill, Bonnie S. Murray and Margery Stuart; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Randall Harrill. Public viewing will be from 1pm to 4pm on Wednesday, June 24 and again from 10am to 11am on Thursday, June 25 at Singleton Funeral and Cremation Services, PA, 1 2nd Ave. SW, Glen Burnie. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required, and a rotating 40-person limit inside the building is in force. Please keep visits brief to allow others to pay their respects. Interment will follow in Loudon Park Cemetery, Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, donations are recommended to Project PLASE, 3601 Old Frederick Rd., Baltimore, MD 21229. Online condolences for Mae can be made at:



