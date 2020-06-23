Sylvia Mae Kondner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Sylvia Mae (Harrill) Kondner, 66, of Catonsville passed away at home. She was born on May 14, 1954 in Arbutus to the late Sylvia (White) and Luther B. Harrill, Sr. Surviving her are her husband of 33 years, Richard D. Kondner; siblings, Luther Harrill, Jr., Rodney a. Harrill, Bonnie S. Murray and Margery Stuart; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Randall Harrill. Public viewing will be from 1pm to 4pm on Wednesday, June 24 and again from 10am to 11am on Thursday, June 25 at Singleton Funeral and Cremation Services, PA, 1 2nd Ave. SW, Glen Burnie. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required, and a rotating 40-person limit inside the building is in force. Please keep visits brief to allow others to pay their respects. Interment will follow in Loudon Park Cemetery, Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, donations are recommended to Project PLASE, 3601 Old Frederick Rd., Baltimore, MD 21229. Online condolences for Mae can be made at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved