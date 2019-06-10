|
On June 7, 2019, Sylvia Moskovitz (nee Lehrer), devoted wife of the late Abraham Moskovitz; adoring mother of Carol Kalfon and Susan Moskovitz; dear sister of the late Walter Lehrer and Saul Lehrer; adoring grandmother of Stephanie (Jason) Kaplan and Deborah (David) Wallace; beloved great-grandmother of Jordan Avi Kaplan, Charlotte Belle Kaplan, and Alexandra Gabrielle Wallace.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, June 11, at 5 pm. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220, The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201, or Jewish National Fund - Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570. Please check Levinson's website for shiva details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 10, 2019