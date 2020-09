Sylvia Nudler, 72, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Monday, September 21st, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Moshe (Miri) Rosenberg, niece, Sivan Rosenberg (Tzach Kafri), nephew, Yoav (Danielle) Rosenberg, great-niece, May Rosenberg, and great-nephew Yoni Rosenberg, and many other cousins and friends. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents, Boris and Paula Nudler.Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice