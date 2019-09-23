Home

Sylvia Reicher of Baltimore, MD, beloved wife of the late Sol Reicher, passed away on September 22, 2019. For 102 years, she was surrounded by her devoted family. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held on Wednesday. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The League For People With Disabilities, Inc., 1111 E. Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21239. In mourning at 1655 Bullock Circle, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Wednesday from 1:30pm to 8pm, with a service at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 23, 2019
