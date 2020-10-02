1/1
Sylvia Rose
Sylvia Rose, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at the age of 99. She is survived by her children, Janet (Bennett) Edelman and Steven Rose. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ira Rose; siblings, Murray Mailman, Samuel Mailman and Lottie Ketay and parents, Jacob and Celia Mailman.

A Virtual Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 5 at 9 am. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to NAMI, 4301 Wilson Blvd, Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203 or The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017.


Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral service
09:00 AM
use the webcasting button to view the service
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
