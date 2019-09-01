|
On August 24, 2019; SYLVIA S. BUTLER (nee Steigleman); beloved wife of James W. Butler; loving mother of Pamela Seifert and Eleanor Oberfeld (David); cherished grandmother of J.P. Seifert, Ashley Seifert, and Kevin Oberfeld; devoted great grandmother of four great grandchildren; dear sister of Edgar Steigleman (Amiee). Sylvia had been presented with the prestigious MD Senior Citizens Hall of Fame GERI Award.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3rd from 10:30-11AM at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228, where a funeral service will follow at 11AM. Interment in Garrison Forest Maryland Veteran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Charlestown Benevolent Care Fund, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019