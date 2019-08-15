|
Sylvia Stone, (nee Snyderman), of Winter Park, FL, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the age of 92. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband, Simon Stone, her parents, Morris and Anna Snyderman, and her siblings, Florence Plisco and Mildred Harris. Sylvia is survived by her children, Mark (Susie) Stone, Arnold "Arnie" (Helaine) Stone and Barry (Dagmar) Stone, as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018. In mourning at 3732 Spring Lake Lane (Velvet Hills South), Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment. The family will be hosting a kosher shiva with an evening service.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 15, 2019