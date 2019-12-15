Home

Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Sylvia W. Hartman

Sylvia W. Hartman Notice
On Friday, December 13, 2019, SYLVIA W. HARTMAN (nee Washel ) beloved wife of the late Herbert N. Hartman, devoted mother of Michael A. Hartman and his wife Mary C. Hartman, loving grandmother of Stephanie Hartman, devoted mother of Joanne H. Clarke and her husband Brian T. Clarke, loving grandmother of Katie A. Clarke and Emily A. Clarke, devoted mother of Paul D. Hartman and his wife Janice Hartman, loving grandmother of Nicholas Hartman and Harley Hartman, loving sister of Robert Washel.

Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue, on Tuesday from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. Funeral Service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in Sylvia's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105. .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
