Church-the Immaculate Cncptn
200 Ware Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
200 Ware Ave
Towson, MD
T. James Hense Jr. Notice
"Jim" "Jimmy" age 74 passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. He is survived by his beloved sisters Ann Hense Stucker (Robert Joseph ) of Naples, Florida and Mary Helen Fitzpatrick. He was also survived by his most beloved son Peter Courturier Gentry( Megan Elizabeth) and cherished granddaughters Peyton Elizabeth, Emerson Grace and Harper Madeline of Spotsylvania, Va., cousins , a niece and nephews and a lifetime of many loyal friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am on Sat. Sept. 14 at Immaculate Conception Church, 200 Ware Ave. in Towson, Md.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
