On May 7, 2019, T. Kathleen Suess (née Melocik ) 94 , passed away surrounded by the love of her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard F. Suess. So broken-hearted, their love lasted even in death as she joined him, in the Lords care, a month apart of his death. They were married for 73 years. Kathleen is survived by a brother Francis Melocik , three devoted children , Douglas F. Suess , Stephen R. Suess and Karen E. Moore, six grandchildren and many great- grandchildren.Her life revolved around the love of her husband , children, family and friends.A private celebration of Kathleen's life will be held for close family members.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 8 to May 12, 2019