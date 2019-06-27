Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
T. Michael McInnis, 82, of Catonsville, passed away June 25. Surviving are his daughters and sons-in-law:Kathleen & Rob Martens and Connie Morreale & Michael Morreale, his grown grandchildren: Anthony, Lauren, Ryan and Brenna and sister: Sally Moran. Instead of flowers, please make a donation to the Dancel YMCA in Ellicott City. An informal memorial will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Witzke's Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019
