T. Michael McInnis, 82, of Catonsville, passed away June 25. Surviving are his daughters and sons-in-law:Kathleen & Rob Martens and Connie Morreale & Michael Morreale, his grown grandchildren: Anthony, Lauren, Ryan and Brenna and sister: Sally Moran. Instead of flowers, please make a donation to the Dancel YMCA in Ellicott City. An informal memorial will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Witzke's Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019