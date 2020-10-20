Talmadge L. Hill, Jr., son of Frances Berry Hill and Talmadge "Marse" Hill, was born on the campus of Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD on May 20, 1933 and transitioned suddenly of heart failure to his heavenly home on October 6, 2020.
A graduate of Morgan State University and American University College of Law, he served as a First Leutenant in the U.S. Army and retired as an Appeals Representative with the Maryland Dept. of Human Resources. He was a Trustee Emeritus of Concord Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Shirley T. Hill, daughters Talmira Hill DeLena and Felicia Hill-Briggs, PhD; grandson Julian Briggs; sister Freddie Hill Lucas, PhD; niece Hillary Lucas; grand-nephew Walter Rouse II; grand-niece Cody Lucas; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held on October 22, 2020: wake at 10:00 a.m., Omega Psi Phi Service at 10:30 a.m., and funeral at 11:00 a.m., at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Home, 8728 Liberty Rd, Randallstown, MD 21133. The service will be live streamed, and a link is available for all who wish to join remotely. The interment will follow immediately at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Talmadge L. Hill, Jr. to the Morgan State University Foundation at https://givetomorgan.org/give/
.