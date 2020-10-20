1/1
Talmadge L. Hill Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Talmadge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Talmadge L. Hill, Jr., son of Frances Berry Hill and Talmadge "Marse" Hill, was born on the campus of Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD on May 20, 1933 and transitioned suddenly of heart failure to his heavenly home on October 6, 2020.

A graduate of Morgan State University and American University College of Law, he served as a First Leutenant in the U.S. Army and retired as an Appeals Representative with the Maryland Dept. of Human Resources. He was a Trustee Emeritus of Concord Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Shirley T. Hill, daughters Talmira Hill DeLena and Felicia Hill-Briggs, PhD; grandson Julian Briggs; sister Freddie Hill Lucas, PhD; niece Hillary Lucas; grand-nephew Walter Rouse II; grand-niece Cody Lucas; and other relatives and friends.

Services will be held on October 22, 2020: wake at 10:00 a.m., Omega Psi Phi Service at 10:30 a.m., and funeral at 11:00 a.m., at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Home, 8728 Liberty Rd, Randallstown, MD 21133. The service will be live streamed, and a link is available for all who wish to join remotely. The interment will follow immediately at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Talmadge L. Hill, Jr. to the Morgan State University Foundation at https://givetomorgan.org/give/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-0015
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved