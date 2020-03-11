Home

Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090

Tamar Alicia Donovan

Tamar Alicia Donovan Notice
Tamar Alicia Donovan (54) of Columbia passed suddenly on March 1, 2020, in France. She was the beloved wife of Andriy Koropeckyj and mother of Damian, Darius, and Victor. She is also survived by her sister Leah and brother Trip.

Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045 on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10am to 1pm, where a Memorial Ceremony will begin at 1pm. A luncheon reception will be held immediate following.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, Clean and Sober Living, 3990 View Top Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21042.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
