Taya Rivkind (nee Nicolaeva), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on August 26, 2019 at the age of 98. She is survived by her daughter, Lana (Hal) Deutsch, grandchildren, Cindy (Dr. Harvey) Kasner and Steven Deutsch, and great grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew Kasner, Raleigh and Hudson Deutsch. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Meyer Rivkind.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, August 29, at 9am. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 30 Beecham Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday following interment and Friday from 12pm-4pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019