Ted Franklin McKaughan

Ted Franklin McKaughan Notice
Ted Franklin McKaughan, age 84, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on April 18, 2019. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5-7 pm & Thursday, April 25 from 10-11 am followed by a service at 11. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens. In honor of his son, Jeff, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or through mail at 1500 Rosencrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. For more information, visit www.mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
