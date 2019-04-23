Ted Franklin McKaughan, age 84, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on April 18, 2019. Born in Atkins, Virginia, he was the son of Marvin Mitchell McKaughan and Ruth Marie Umbarger, and the husband of Sidna Rae McKaughan, whom he loved dearly. Mr. McKaughan was a Marine who represented his country in the Korean War. As newlyweds, Ted and Sid lived in Okinawa, Japan and Bitburg, Germany as Ted worked as a civilian contractor. Some of his best memories were his son Jeff's first days of school around the globe and getting their dog, Whiskers, in Germany. This love of travel and exploring the world continued throughout his life, and is a trait he passed on. After returning to the States, Mr. McKaughan worked at Martin Marietta, Crown Cork & Seal Co., and Adcore, retiring about 5 times in total. Never a man to sit still, Mr. McKaughan was an incredibly talented woodworker. Ted was an extraordinary husband, father to his beloved son Jeff, "Ted-Ted" to his granddaughters, Uncle, and friend. He and Sid had the kind of marriage to be looked up to and enjoyed nearly sixty-four together prior to her passing in February 2019. He had a wonderful sense of humor and he enjoyed discussing current news.Mr. McKaughan is survived by his granddaughters, Stephanie McKaughan and Allyson McKaughan Forkey, and sister, Dorothy McKaughan. He is also survived by two women who were lucky enough to call him Father-In-Law, and whom he dearly loved, Lynn McKaughan and Carolyn B. Phillips. Ted will also be missed by numerous friends and loving family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sidna and son, Jeffrey D. McKaughan, brother, Marlin Mitchell McKaughan, and sister, Melba Richardson.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5-7 pm & Thursday, April 25 from 10-11 am followed by a service at 11. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens. In honor of his son, Jeff, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or through mail at 1500 Rosencrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary