Ted Levin, 80, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020. He is survived by his children Laura (Dave) Lampel and Paula Levin-Alcorn (Bob Alcorn), by his brother Lester (Linda) Levin, and by his grandchildren Jenna Alcorn, Seth Lampel, Dahlia Alcorn, Lindsey Lampel, and Ian Alcorn. He was predeceased by his loving wife Estelle Levin (nee Rofsky), his sister Lois (David) Berman, and by his parents Jean and Herman Levin.



Ted loved his family, his faith and his many friends at Spinghouse of Pikesville. He was a Baltimore native and an avid fan of the Orioles, Ravens and a good corned beef sandwich.



Funeral service is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Defenders of Animal Rights Inc., 14412 Old York Rd., Phoenix, MD 21131 or Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117.



