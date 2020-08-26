1/1
Ted Levin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ted Levin, 80, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020. He is survived by his children Laura (Dave) Lampel and Paula Levin-Alcorn (Bob Alcorn), by his brother Lester (Linda) Levin, and by his grandchildren Jenna Alcorn, Seth Lampel, Dahlia Alcorn, Lindsey Lampel, and Ian Alcorn. He was predeceased by his loving wife Estelle Levin (nee Rofsky), his sister Lois (David) Berman, and by his parents Jean and Herman Levin.

Ted loved his family, his faith and his many friends at Spinghouse of Pikesville. He was a Baltimore native and an avid fan of the Orioles, Ravens and a good corned beef sandwich.

Funeral service is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Defenders of Animal Rights Inc., 14412 Old York Rd., Phoenix, MD 21131 or Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved