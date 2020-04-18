Home

1921 - 2020
On April 17, 2020, Tedi Langsam passed away at the age of 98. Tedi was born in Sandomiers, Poland on October 7th, 1921. Her Father was a manufacturer of leather handbags. Her mother assisted with the manufacturing and enjoyed being a homemaker, as well as a superb designer and maker of her own clothes. Tedi had a brother, Jerry Lieberman, and sister, Dora Baum, both of whom predeceased her. She was a teacher that loved working with young children. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Renee Lieberman.

In 1943, Tedi married Brooklyn-born Albert Langsam. Tedi and Al had two children, Sheldon Langsam and Ambrosia Lang (deceased). She was extraordinarily proud of her Grandchildren, Howard (Carrie) Langsam and Stephanie (Jared) Ezra who provided her with her cherished Great Grandchildren, Robby, Alex and Ben Langsam and Malka Shira Baila Ezra.

Tedi was an excellent cook and baker, hosting family gatherings for most holidays. She designed and produced custom-made chocolates…by special order only. She sculpted, painted and fired intricate ceramics for herself, friends and family. She loved music of all types, ballet, theater, Broadway shows and partying.Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Susan Fine Langsam Endowed Suzuki Scholarship Fund at: Development Office, The Peabody Institute, 1 East Mount Vernon Place, Baltimore, MD 21202-2397 or HopeWell Cancer Support, P.O. Box 755, Brooklandville, MD 21022.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
