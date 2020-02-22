Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
5422 Old Frederick Road
Baltimore, MD
View Map

Teresa Ada Stotler

Teresa Ada Stotler Notice
On February 19, 2020; TERESA ADA STOTLER (nee Horan); beloved wife of Michael Stotler; loving mother of Anthony Stotler, and the late Vincent and Joseph Stotler; devoted grandmother of Alexis, Olivia, and Georgia; dear sister of Vince, Joseph, and Patricia Horan.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23 from 2-4 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10AM, Monday, February 24 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229. Entombment in Woodlawn Cemetery. For those desiring, memorial donations may be made in her memory the St. Agnes Hospital AICU, 900 S. Caton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229 or to BARCS, 301 Stockholm Street, Baltimore, MD 21230.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2020
