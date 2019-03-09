Home

Teresa "Terry" Ann Brown, age 57, passed away in her home in Venice, Florida on Tuesday March 5, 2019. She was born on November 17, 1961 in Baltimore, Md. to Doris A. Weedon and the late William E. Weedon. She was a 1979 graduate of Lansdowne High School. Terry married David D. Brown in December 1983, shortly thereafter becoming a loving and proud mother to three children. Along with motherhood she pursued a career as a pharmacy technician and later a clerk with the United States Postal Service working in various areas throughout the US. Her interests included family, traveling, crocheting, listening to her favorite music, especially Elvis, and watching her sitcoms and soap operas. Terry is survived by her loving husband of 35 years David D. Brown; sons, David and his wife, Leah; Kyle and his wife Brandi; daughter, Nadine and her husband Aaron Myers; and grandson Brodun Russell. Services held Wednesday March 13, 2019 12pmLansdowne Christian Church101 Clyde AvenueLansdowne, Md. 21227
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
