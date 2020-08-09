Teresa Delorenzo

On August 6, 2020, Teresa D. Delorenzo; loving sister of Dolores P. Delorenzo and the late Mary V. Piccinini, Madeline Granese, Albert, Vincent, Michael, and John Delorenzo; dear aunt of Veronica Dackson and Barbara Folk. Teresa is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Tuesday, August 11th, from 2 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Cockeysville, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030, Wednesday, 11 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org/donate
or Shriners Hospitals for Children
