Teresa Delorenzo
On August 6, 2020, Teresa D. Delorenzo; loving sister of Dolores P. Delorenzo and the late Mary V. Piccinini, Madeline Granese, Albert, Vincent, Michael, and John Delorenzo; dear aunt of Veronica Dackson and Barbara Folk. Teresa is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Tuesday, August 11th, from 2 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Cockeysville, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030, Wednesday, 11 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc

www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
Aunt Teresa was a beautiful woman who devoted her entire life to her God and her family. Everyone loved her and depended on her for support. Lord keep her in your loving arms forever. I will miss her every day.
Fran Nichols
Family
August 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Aunt Teresa. Tell Grandpop hello for me.
Jenny Blood
Family
