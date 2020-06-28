Teresa G. Antonicci
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 23, 2020 TERESA G. ANTONICCI, loving wife of Thomas Antonicci, loving mother of Suzanne Mary Lawson and doting grandmother of Isabeau Raine Lawson. Teresa spent the majority of her career as a Medical Technologist at MD General Hospital, she was a parishioner at St. Ignatius Church and longtime volunteer at Good Samaritan and Union Memorial Hospitals.

Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Sunday, June 28th from 11a.m. to 1p.m. Graveside Services will be private. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved