On June 23, 2020 TERESA G. ANTONICCI, loving wife of Thomas Antonicci, loving mother of Suzanne Mary Lawson and doting grandmother of Isabeau Raine Lawson. Teresa spent the majority of her career as a Medical Technologist at MD General Hospital, she was a parishioner at St. Ignatius Church and longtime volunteer at Good Samaritan and Union Memorial Hospitals.
Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Sunday, June 28th from 11a.m. to 1p.m. Graveside Services will be private. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.