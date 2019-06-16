Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Lake Elkhorn Park
Columbia, MD
Hitt , Teresa

On Saturday, June 9th, 2019, Teresa May Hitt, 54, of Columbia, Maryland, passed away. Born November 3, 1964 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Howard Bopst Sr and Sylvia Walz.

Teresa was a loving mother of 3 girls, she was also a grandmother of 3. Most of her happiness came from spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. She had an infectious laugh that could fill up a room and was unapologetically herself. She was a hard worker and strived to be the best at any job.

Teresa is survived by daughters Shannon Ashley, Brooke Hester and her husband Michael Hester. As well as her greatest joys in life, her grandchildren: Braylon Mink, Lenah McElroy, and Ryleigh Hester. She is also survived by her brothers and sister: Carol Naldrett, Howard Bopst Jr, Russell Bopst Sr, and Shane Bopst Sr. She also had several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Lauren Ashley and her parents Howard Bopst Sr, and Sylvia Walz.

A celebration of life will be held on August 17, 2019 at 6pm at Lake Elkhorn Park in Columbia MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019
