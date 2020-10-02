On September 29, 2020, Teresa J. Méndez, beloved wife of José E. Méndez; sister to Gilberto Beltetón Ruano, Marta Noguera Beltetón, Manuel J. Beltetón, Maria "Chiqui" Sagastume Beltetón; aunt and great aunt to countless nieces and nephews; loving family member to all extended family.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Teresa's name may be mailed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com