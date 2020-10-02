1/
Teresa J. Méndez
On September 29, 2020, Teresa J. Méndez, beloved wife of José E. Méndez; sister to Gilberto Beltetón Ruano, Marta Noguera Beltetón, Manuel J. Beltetón, Maria "Chiqui" Sagastume Beltetón; aunt and great aunt to countless nieces and nephews; loving family member to all extended family.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Teresa's name may be mailed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
OCT
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
