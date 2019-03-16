Home

Teresa Laudenklos Notice
On March 12, 2019 Teresa Madeline Laudenklos, 93, beloved wife of the late Howard Herman Laudenklos; devoted mother of Wendy Horlamus & her husband Al Hill, Terry Horlamus and the late Jim Horlamus; cherished grandmother of Kim Pardi and Joshua James Horlamus; dear great grandmother of Korver James Horlamus.Family and friends will honor Teresa's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, March21, 2019 from 1-3 P.M. with a Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 P.M. Interment Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 16, 2019
