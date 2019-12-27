|
|
On December 25, 2019, Teresa Lazarous (nee Abraham), beloved wife of the late A.R. Lazarous, devoted mother of Jessy Jacob and her late husband Jacob Jacob, Rose Mulaikal and her husband Peter Mulaikal, Lucy Gilbert and her late husband John Gilbert, Princy Kumar and her husband Nirmal Kumar, Daisy Lazarous and her husband Karl Freerks, Patsy Lazarous and her husband Samuel Koshy, Percy Lazarous and his wife Veera Kondratev, Deepa Lazarous, and the late Francis Lazarous. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 2 great -grandchildren and 2 sisters in India.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Friday 6-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, 9AM at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart (Mt. Washington), 1701 Regent Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21209. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 27, 2019