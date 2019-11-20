Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
101 Church Ln
Pikesville, MD
Teresa Sanders
On November 16, 2019, Teresa Margaret Sanders (nee O'Toole) passed away peacefully at her home. She was the wife of the late Douglas John Sanders, D.D.S.. She is survived by her children Margaret Fallon (Joseph), Mark Sanders (Margie), Kevin Sanders, Susan Grzech (Thomas), Brian Sanders (Paula), Barry Sanders (Kathleen), and Nancy Kindl (John). Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her 8 siblings.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday 11:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 101 Church Ln, Pikesville, MD. Interment St. Mary Cemetery in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Monastery of the Visitation, 12221 Bienvenue Rd., Rockville, VA 23146 or to a . For more information visit:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
