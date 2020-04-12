|
|
On April 6, 2020 Teresa Warren (nee Lisle), beloved wife of the late Robert J. Warren and devoted mother of Gregory M. Rigby and his wife Barbara, George M. Kramer and his wife Ann, and the late John P. Kramer. Loving grandmother of Gregory M. Rigby, Jr., Mark A. Rigby, Matthew P. Rigby, Scott M. Kramer, Thomas M. Kramer, Jacqueline Walker, Damien Gutberlet, Toby Vana, Graham Vana and the late Brian A. Rigby. Dear great-grandmother of Michael Rigby, McKenzie Rigby, Brian Kramer, Zachary Kramer, Hannah Kramer, Kamryn Kramer, Brooke Kramer, Eva Kramer, Dylan Vana and Ashton Vana. Dear sister of Andrew Lisle and the late James Lisle, Clarence Lisle, John Lisle, Mabel Obester, Frances Rausch, Jeanette Scheiner, Mary Ellen Wagner and Ann Hall. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private interment for immediate family only will take place on Friday, April 10th. A Memorial service for family and friends will be scheduled for a future date after Covid-19 restrictions are no longer in effect. Please share condolences on line at www.jfhmd.com and celebrate her life during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020